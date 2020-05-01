Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,899 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 851.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.68. 87,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.