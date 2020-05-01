Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,379 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 52.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 35,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 452,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

