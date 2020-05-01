Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,010 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 321,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,810. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

