Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $228,755,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,907 shares of company stock worth $2,419,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

