Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.26. 8,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

