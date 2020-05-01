Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. 716,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

