Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in General Mills by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in General Mills by 4,369.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. 170,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,557. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.