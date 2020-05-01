Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.17. 1,746,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.35.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

