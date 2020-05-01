Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $10,152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock traded up $22.49 on Friday, hitting $606.00. 55,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.29 and a 200 day moving average of $584.60.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.50.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.