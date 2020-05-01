Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,323. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.