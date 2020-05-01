Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,089,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,623,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

