Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,126,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.27, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

