FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $25.87. FOX shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 148,451 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

