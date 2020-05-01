Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of FELE traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 3,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,652. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

