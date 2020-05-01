Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.18, 100,709 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 135,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $527.64 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,824.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $285,728 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

