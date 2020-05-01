Fruth Investment Management Acquires 250 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 10,321,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.65. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

