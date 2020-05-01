Fruth Investment Management Acquires 500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

HON traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 4,485,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

