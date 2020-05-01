Fruth Investment Management Acquires 525 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

ADP stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.