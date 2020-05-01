Fruth Investment Management Buys 250 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of AIN traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 248,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,271. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.