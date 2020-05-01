Fruth Investment Management Buys 500 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $66,761,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after acquiring an additional 678,862 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 240,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of SON stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 497,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,781. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.