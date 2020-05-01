Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,184.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 1,241,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $48.88.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

