Fruth Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

