Fruth Investment Management Has $1.16 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

