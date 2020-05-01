Fruth Investment Management Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.10. 2,205,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.64.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

