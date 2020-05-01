Fruth Investment Management Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 7,972,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

