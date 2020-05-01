Fruth Investment Management Has $280,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. 620,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

