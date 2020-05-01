Fruth Investment Management Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Knowles were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,878,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $13,134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Knowles by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 862,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.