Fruth Investment Management Has $329,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in BP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,251,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE:BP traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,532,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $43.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.