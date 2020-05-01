Fruth Investment Management Has $369,000 Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $63,304,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,410,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.