Fruth Investment Management Has $422,000 Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. 24,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $326.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

ARTNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

