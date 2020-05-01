Fruth Investment Management Has $467,000 Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 14,340,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

