Fruth Investment Management Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

