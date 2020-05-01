Fruth Investment Management Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 25,770,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,517,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

