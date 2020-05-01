Fruth Investment Management Has $841,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,290. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

