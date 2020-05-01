Fruth Investment Management Has $998,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,396. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

