Fruth Investment Management Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $121,772,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

