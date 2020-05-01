Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,056,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $39,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 2,507,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.