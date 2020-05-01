Fruth Investment Management Purchases 1,950 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 20,790,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,524,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.