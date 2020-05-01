Fruth Investment Management Purchases 2,200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Shares of DE traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.06. 2,051,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,175. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

