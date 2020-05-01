Fruth Investment Management Purchases 560 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 1,231,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

