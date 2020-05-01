Fruth Investment Management Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 7,140,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,688. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

