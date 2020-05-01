Fruth Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.