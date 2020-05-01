Fruth Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 970,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,512. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

