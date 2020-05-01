Fruth Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.22. 5,702,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.96. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

