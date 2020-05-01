Fruth Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 18,483,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,778. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

