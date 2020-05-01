Fruth Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of Neenah worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NP traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 156,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

