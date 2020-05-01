Fruth Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 71.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,644,316.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,183. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

