Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 581,216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 382,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $4,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.28. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

