Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

MIDD stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.63. 1,473,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

