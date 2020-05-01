Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.23. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

